Tarbert club on target for 2020
The first competition of the new year at Tarbert Gun Club also served as the January leg of the club’s winter league.
A full house of 12 teams turned out on Sunday January 5, and the early shooters had to put up eith windy conditions which made the clays dance. Later teams scored higher as the wind eased.
Ronald Jenkins’ lads increased their lead in the team event, securing three wins in a row.
Results
Class A: 1 John Paton, 2 Matthew Peden, 3 Ally McDonnell
Class B: 1 Jack Campbell, 2 Billy Bergart, 3 Bob McColl
Class C: 1 Roy Laird, 2 Shaun Doy, 3 John Cupples
Class D: 1 Charles McEachren, Shaun Johnston, 3 Stu Charnock
Class E: 1 Ian Smith, 2 Stef, 3 John Smith