BROAR brothers lead the Atlantic challenge

They have been out on the open Atlantic Ocean for almost a month, but the three brave Maclean brothers are well on their way to their target destination of Antigua.

And, at the time of writing, they were leading the trio class and were placed third overall in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Their goal is to become the first three brothers to row any ocean and to raise £250,000 for two good causes – Argyll charity Feedback Madagascar and Children 1st.

On Thursday December 12, Team BROAR finally pulled away from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on their way to Antigua – 3,000 miles away – one and a half million oar strokes.

As part of their training, the brothers rowed 300 miles up the west coast ‘pillaging’ whisky from distilleries to raise money for the charity, with whisky donated by distilleries from Lochranza on Arran to Talisker on Skye, via Islay, Jura, Crinan, Oban, Mull and Ardnamurchan.

The donated whisky will be made into a unique ‘BROAR Blend’ by a team of experts, led by their father, whisky writer and star of ‘The Angels’ Share’ Charles MacLean. This unique and limited edition ‘BROAR Blend’ will be sold to raise money for Feedback Madagascar.

Facing wind, rain, huge waves, fatigue and battery problems, the brothers are rowing day and night, repeating shifts of two hours of rowing and one hour of rest. The crossing is expected to take between 40 to 60 days across shark-infested waters and busy shipping lanes.

Craignish man Jamie Spencer, director of Feedback Madagascar, said: ‘We would urge you to donate to their cause, to reach their target. Every drop will make a difference and each pound will help them in the darkest moments of their journey.

‘If you can make a donation to support them – even if it’s just the price of a dram – we will make sure they hear about it and we promise we’ll get a glass or two of the amber nectar to them when they reach Antigua.’

So far the MacLean brothers’ efforts have raised more than £100,000. To support Team BROAR in their challenge, visit virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Broar