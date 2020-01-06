Bute meets Ayrshire in memory of Calum

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

An Argyll and Bute charity has joined forces with the Prince’s Foundation to offer families living with cancer short getaways at a five-star, self-catering cottage at Dumfries House estate, East Ayrshire.

Caroline Speirs co-founded Calum’s Cabin with her husband Duncan and daughter Jenna to provide holiday homes on the Isle of Bute for children suffering from cancer or a cancer-related disease. Caroline and Duncan were parents to Calum, who sadly passed away aged 12 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Knowing he and his family lived in a beautiful part of the world, Calum wanted children suffering from cancer to come to Bute for special getaways where the entire family could cherish quality time together and recharge their batteries for what may lie ahead.

The charity now runs several holiday homes on Bute and private flats in Glasgow for families travelling to the city for treatments at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Care and Royal Hospital for Children.

Dumfries House Lodge is a 22-room, five-star country guest house with two self-catering cottages, all staffed round the clock.

Eight families have been referred through the children’s charity so far to enjoy a four-night stay free of charge.

Caroline said: ‘To allow Calum’s Cabin families to be helped in such a special way is an absolute honour. For many of the families who have had this opportunity, their conditions would have been too severe to get away on holiday, or to come to Bute, so Dumfries House is perfect. Sadly for some, it has been their final holiday together.

‘The families have been blown away by their stays at Dumfries House. The peace and tranquility of the estate make it an ideal getaway and the staff could not have done more. Our families have come away from each break with unforgettable memories and a renewed energy and focus for whatever may come next.’

Louis MacCallum, director of commercial for the Prince’s Foundation at Dumfries House, said: ‘Anyone who has met Caroline and Duncan cannot fail to be inspired into helping their charity in any way they can. Being a Buteman myself, I was already aware of the wonderful work of Calum’s Cabin on Bute and in Glasgow and was delighted to help.’

For more information on Calum’s Cabin, visit www.calumscabin.com