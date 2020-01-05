News from the districts – January 3, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dunoon

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has provided Cowal Badminton Association with funding towards new sporting equipment following its latest round of Community Fund awards.

Cowal Badminton Association received a £250 donation to cover the costs of rackets and shuttlecocks for their new practice nights.

The association was founded almost 100 years ago, playing a vital role in bringing the community of Dunoon together by offering weekly social events that are inclusive to all.

Development co-ordinator at Cowal Badminton Association, Craig Anderson, said: ‘The funding from SSC has enabled us to purchase new rackets and tubes of shuttlecocks, which our members will be able to use. We hope this will remove a barrier to new members joining, as they will no longer have to provide their own equipment. On behalf of the team, we thank the Scottish Salmon Company for its kind donation.’

Tarbert

Volunteers are being offered a chance to work off some of the seasonal over eating, as a work party is held at Tarbert Castle.

Meeting at 10am tomorrow (Saturday January 4), the group will set about planting trees and removing brambles until around lunchtime.

The perfect opportunity to catch up following the festivities, all willing to help will be made welcome and tea and coffee will be on offer to the hard working volunteers.

Craignish

A ‘Scandinavian’ approach to self-sufficiency is being proposed by Craignish Community Council.

With Argyll and Bute Council being unable extend their gritting areas, community council members picked up bags of grit from the council depot. Four bags have been placed by the Glebe houses, five up Ardlarach Road on the pavement nearer the top and three for the steeper bits on the road up to Lunga.

Empty bags can be handed into Ardfern Shop and they will be re-filled.

In a Facebook post Craignish Community Council said: ‘It seems that in future we may be best taking the more Scandinavian approach of managing it ourselves for those areas beyond council gritting.’

Strachur

The weather was chilly but dry for the Boxing Day shinty match in Strachur, attracting a good number of spectators .

In the annual under-30s versus over-30s clash, the old boys just about squeaked it 3-2 after an exciting match at Strachurmore Sports Centre.

Veteran Ally Mirrlees opened the scoring with a well-taken goal just five minutes into the match. Ten minutes later Lewis Montgomery levelled matters, before another from Montgomery beat over-30s keeper Ross MacDonald to give the youngsters a half-time lead slimmer than most of the waists in the opposition ranks.

The game was to turn in the second half, as Neil Nicolson scored twice for the old boys and the victory was theirs, despite goalie Willie McGladdery pulling off some good saves for the under-30s.

The Niall Campbell Memorial Trophy was presented to winning captain Ross MacDonald by Mr Campbell’s son John, and a very sociable evening followed in the Strachurmore pavilion.

PIC:

All smiles after an entertaining match to blow away the festive cobwebs. no_a01StrachurBoxingDay01