Ardrishaig Social Club’s Christmas lunch a cracker
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
There was laughter and cracker jokes aplenty at the Ardrishaig Social Club’s annual senior citizens’ Christmas lunch.
Around 60 members in their festive glad rags turned out for the lunch held at The Grey Gull Hotel, Ardrishaig, on Friday December 20.
Reverend David Carruthers joined the group, sharing festive-themed poetry including a humorous poem by Timothy Tocher called Help Wanted. In jest, the Ardrishaig Parish Church minister told the poem about Santa needing new reindeer, which included lines about Dasher’s arthritis and Prancer being ‘sick of staring at Dancer’s big behind,’ much to the amusement of the group.
The three course meal was enjoyed by all before the raffle, which was full of bottles that would make for a perfect Christmas dram, was drawn.