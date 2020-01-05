An A-plus night for Inveraray Accordion and Fiddle Club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray Accordion and Fiddle Club chairman, Niall Iain MacLean, welcomed a good crowd to the December club night at the Inveraray Inn.

Supporting players included stalwarts, Fyne Folk, with Sally Hall, Alex John

MacLeod and Jake MacKay on fiddles and Agnes Liddell on keyboard. Also

playing were young Calum MacDonald on accordion and the Dalriada Ceilidh Sound; Margaret Kemp on ‘moothie’, accompanied by Jimmy MacDonald on keyboard; Jake on ‘moothie’ with Agnes on keyboard – and all their selections were much enjoyed.

Guest artists were the Archie MacAllister Trio, with Archie on fiddle, brother Alex on accordion and Alastair Murray on drums – the Three ‘A’s.

They delighted the audience with a great west coast sound, including a couple of superb fiddle solos from Archie.

All too soon it was time for the final set of jigs but not before the chairman

thanked the local players and guest artists for a great night and wished

everyone the compliments of the season.

On Wednesday January 8 the club looks forward to kicking off the New Year as the Ross MacPherson Trio make a welcome return to the club.