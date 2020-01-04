Prize turkey for shoot winners

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tarbert Gun Club held its final competition of 2019, with 42 shooters trying to win a turkey for their Christmas dinner.

It was names in the hat to draw a partner to shoot with on Sunday December 15, with most top shots being kept apart.

Iain and John Winnard kept up their high standard of late. Iain, who had teamed up with Johnathan Gargan took the top gun prizes, while John with Brian Baird settled for third place.

Sandwiched in between, in second place, was Bob McColl and Malcolm Weaver.

The man with his new specs, Roy Ward, kept up his recent top form winning the testing pool-trap. It was a rabbit for the first ten meters, then the clay hit a ramp which bounced it ten feet in the air which got christened the squirrel.

Rabbit or squirrel, Roy was the only one to break them all.

The club would like to thank all for their support and wish festive greetings to all.