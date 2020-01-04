Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 27, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Looking back over the last 12 months, no single story has dominated the headlines in these pages, but there have been important themes.

There are the negative trends, of course. Amenities continue to retreat from Argyll; our public services are under constant and growing financial pressure; while underlying and influencing it all our population continues to decline, with an increasingly elderly age profile.

But enough of that.

As the old song goes, let’s accentuate the positive. Over the past year we have seen Lochgilphead front green plans rapidly develop; Lochgilphead will join Inveraray and Campbeltown in benefiting from town centre regeneration funds; Tarbert harbour and Ardrishaig Pier are looking good; Inveraray Pier’s prospects look bright; The Rural Growth Deal is happening; communities are working together to make things happen.

There is a sense our young people in Argyll have a new-found confidence, and that is the future.

Oh, and the former eyesore Clock Lodge may soon be brought back to life.

And let’s not forget, we live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.

We wish our readers a happy, healthy and hopeful new year.