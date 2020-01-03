Police report – January 3, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dangerous driving – witness appeal

About 10am on Thursday December 19, a white or grey van was reported being driven dangerously while overtaking on the A83, near the junction with the A815 leading to Dunoon. The van was travelling towards Inveraray and two oncoming vehicles collided as a result of having to take evasive action to avoid hitting the van.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact PC Jack Baker at Campbeltown Police Station on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Crime number LB01311219.

Sheep attacked

Around midday on Sunday December 29, in a field at Gartnagrenoch Farm, Lochgilphead, a dog allegedly attacked and injured a sheep which required treatment by a vet. The dog’s owner, a 58-year-old man, will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

Window damaged

The hinges of a window in a house at Balvicar Road, Balvicar, Isle of Seil, were broken off sometime between 12.45am and 9am on Saturday December 21. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Possession of drugs and drug driving

A vehicle was stopped at 11.05pm on Friday December 27 on the A83 near Campbeltown. The vehicle and driver, a 49-year-old man, were searched. The man was found in possession of cannabis and issued with a recorded police warning. The man was then arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test and a blood sample was taken for analysis.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact police on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.