Plenty of Christmas room at the inn
Inveraray Senior Citizens committee hosted its annual Christmas lunch in the Inveraray Inn.
The event, on Sunday December 15 for senior citizens of Inveraray, was well attended with everyone enjoying a delicious meal and musical entertainment provided by Lochgilphead’s Easy Club.
During the festivities, the committee presented flowers to Diane MacDonald, who is retiring from the committee after nine years.