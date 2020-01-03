Announcements – January 3, 2020

Deaths

HENDERSON – Peacefully at home, 74 Smith Drive, Campbeltown on December 24, 2019, Flora Henderson, in her 94th year, dearly beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Flora, much loved sister of the late Michael and Maurice, a loving auntie of Lorna and a much loved great aunt and great great aunt. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church on Monday January 6, 2020 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

DOCHERTY – Karen, Peter and George would like to thank family, friends and neighbours and all who sent cards, flowers and messages of

condolence following the sad loss of our dad, Peter McPhee Docherty. Thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional services and to the Rev William Crossan for a lovely service. Thanks to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside.

Thanks to the Ardshiel Hotel for the purvey. Finally, thanks to the community nurses and staff at Campbeltown surgery. The retiral collection raised £240 for the British Heart and Lung foundation.

MACDONALD – Malcolm and all the family would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and his many friends for their kindness, sympathy and support before, during and after their recent sad loss of George. Grateful thanks to Doctors, staff and ambulance crew of the Mid Argyll Community Hospital; to the Rev Hilda Smith for her comforting and fitting service; to Donald MacDonald, Funeral Directors for their compassionate arrangements; to Stag Hotel for catering and Morna’s for lovely flowers. Finally, sincere thanks to all who paid their last respects and their generous donations which will be divided between Heart Foundation and Mid Argyll Community Hospital. A life well lived and will be sorely missed.

WALLACE – The family of the late Jessie Wallace would like to sincerely thank all friends and neighbours for their sympathy and support at this sad time. Special thanks to all at Southend Surgery and Campbeltown Hospital for their care and kindness shown to Jessie. Grateful thanks to the Rev Steve Fulcher for his comforting graveside service, and to Kenneth Blair for his professional services. Thank you to all who came to the Argyll Arms Hotel, Southend after the service. Finally, our deep-felt thanks to all who paid their kind respects to Jessie at the graveside.

in Memoriams

MCCALLUM – In loving memory of Muriel, who passed away January 7, 2018.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us everyday.

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved, still missed and held so dear.

– Richard, Sharon and Wullie.

SELFRIDGE – Remembering our dad and grandad, Fred, who left us December 26, 2013. Always in our thoughts. Miss you so much.

– Love Carol, Ali, Colin, Siobhan and families xx

TAYLOR – In memory of my dad Tommy who passed away December 30, 1998, also my brother Nick who passed away December 26, 2014.

Missed but not forgotten.

– David