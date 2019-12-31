AGM to focus on next generation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A discussion panel at the forthcoming NFU Scotland’s Argyll and the Islands Regional AGM will focus on the views of the next generation of farmers and crofters.

The AGM will take place on Friday January 10, starting at 11am in the Tarbert Bowling Club. The morning session will see the regional AGM and the presentation of the Argyll and the Islands Stalwart Award.

The highlight of the afternoon will be a panel session chaired by the region’s Next Generation Committee representative, Ian Dickson, from Scalpsie Farm on Bute.

The top line up of panel members includes:

Jenny Baillie, regional manager, Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC)

Jenny Brunton, policy manager, NFU Scotland

Ian Davidson, national advisor, Scottish Land Matching Service

Colin Ferguson, chairman, NFU Scotland Next Generation Committee

John McCulloch – chairman, SAYFC West Rural and Agri Affairs Committee

Regional board chairman, John Dickson said: ‘As an industry, we need to focus on how we support the next generation of farmers and crofters to get them into the sector.

‘At NFUS, our challenge is how we encourage the next generation to also get involved in the union.

‘This panel will be an opportunity for members to hear views on the future for the next generation of farmers and crofters, in what are going to be challenging times ahead. And I would encourage those who are coming along to bring a young person with you – maybe a son, daughter, nephew, niece who is involved in your family business.

‘We want to ensure that young people have a bright future in the sector, and we want them to become involved in agri-affairs, policy lobbying and NFU Scotland.

‘To help get the next generation involved, NFUS Farming or Crofting membership now entitles family members to also be signed up at no extra cost.’