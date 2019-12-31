A Fyne festive cuppa, mince pie and music
Social housing provider Fyne Homes laid on a social event for all just before Christmas.
Johnny Fisher was there to entertain with his accordion, accompanied by Colin Clark on guitar and Fiona MacDonald playing the piano.
Fyne Homes staff and other volunteers enticed passers-by to come into Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall on December 19 for a free mince pie and cuppa.