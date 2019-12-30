Santa’s visit to Tarbert Fire Station warms the heart of the community

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We all know Santa likes to travel in style, but when he visits Tarbert he likes to swap his reindeer and sleigh for the comfort of his custom-made grotto at Tarbert Community Fire Station.

On Saturday December 14, Santa made his annual trip to the village to meet all the good boys and girls and give them an early Christmas present. He also took some time out to find out what they’d like to find under their Christmas tree this year, before heading back to the North Pole to get his presents ready.

Santa has been visiting Tarbert for a number of years, but it’s only been in the last five years he’s had his own grotto. Tarbert’s Station Commander Aggie Dennis explained the importance of inviting young people to the fire station.

He said: ‘Tarbert Fire Station is very much at the heart of the community. We get involved in events and festivals throughout the year, but at Christmas we like to open our doors to show as many people as possible what we do.

‘Some children’s only experience of the fire brigade is when we’re attending an incident so events like Santa’s visit gives young people the chance to learn more about what the fire brigade does and how it helps keep our community safe.’

Aggie thanked Tarbert Co-op for their help with the selection boxes and oranges, making sure all children received an early Christmas present, and to the members of the fire brigade for donations of home baking, which ensured everyone visiting the station received a sweet treat.

And when asked what he’d asked Santa for he replied: ‘Every year I ask for the same thing, that every member of our community enjoys a safe Christmas.’

To find out more about the work of Tarbert Community Fire Station, or find out how you can become a member of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, please visit on a Thursday evening between 7-10pm during drill night.