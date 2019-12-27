Lochgilphead youth champion honoured with MBE

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The manager of a youth group based in Lochgilphead has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for 2020.

Fiona Kalache, manager of Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS), will receive the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to young people in Mid Argyll.

Fiona, 42, said she was ‘shocked but delighted’ when she heard about the MBE.

She added: ‘I also recognise this as an award for all the people at MAYDS, from staff, committee, volunteers, funders and partner agencies to the children, young people and their families that have helped shape a service that has made a real difference across the area.’

Regular MAYDS activities provide a safe and welcoming environment for up to 300 children and young people each week to come along, to have fun with peers and participate in a wide variety of activities.

Fiona joins other well-known names such as wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan, originally from the Isle of Mull, in receiving an MBE.

Much more on this story in next week’s Argyllshire Advertiser.