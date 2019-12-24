Police report – December 27, 2019

No MOT

On Friday December 13 at around 11.25pm, a vehicle was stopped by police on the A83 at Inveraray. Checks revealed that the vehicle allegedly had an expired MOT and the driver, a 28-year-old man, was charged and issued with a £100 fixed penalty.

Possession of drugs

At around 7.10pm on Wednesday December 18, on Riverside Drive, Lochgilphead, a man (26) was stopped and searched by police and allegedly found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Vehicle damaged

Between 10pm on Friday December 20 and 1pm on Sunday December 22, in
Coronation Terrace, Oban Road, Lochgilphead, a silver Fiat Panda, was damaged by having a front wing struck by another vehicle which failed to stop and report the collision. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.