Police report – December 27, 2019
No MOT
On Friday December 13 at around 11.25pm, a vehicle was stopped by police on the A83 at Inveraray. Checks revealed that the vehicle allegedly had an expired MOT and the driver, a 28-year-old man, was charged and issued with a £100 fixed penalty.
Possession of drugs
At around 7.10pm on Wednesday December 18, on Riverside Drive, Lochgilphead, a man (26) was stopped and searched by police and allegedly found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.
Vehicle damaged
Between 10pm on Friday December 20 and 1pm on Sunday December 22, in
Coronation Terrace, Oban Road, Lochgilphead, a silver Fiat Panda, was damaged by having a front wing struck by another vehicle which failed to stop and report the collision. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.