Fyne Den set for January opening
Argyll’s newest indoor play area opens to the public in just two weeks’ time.
Fyne Den, part of the Cairndow Community Childcare charity, will have its home in a brand new purpose-built facility at the head of Loch Fyne.
The Fyne Den play area is suitable for children from six months and older accompanied by an adult.
Cairndow Community Childcare has built Fyne Den, based on natural wood products, to be an ‘inspiring, creative and totally immersive place for children to do what they do best, which is to play’.
Coffee will be available to purchase and free wi-fi is offered for adults supervising their child’s play session.
Fyne Den is set to open on Saturday January 11 from 10.30am.