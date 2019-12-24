Clock Lodge project hope, but Harbro store shelved for now

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Brexit uncertainty means that plans for a new country store next to Lochgilphead’s Clock Lodge have been shelved for now.

There is, however, hope that a youth arts project within the Clock Lodge building itself may go ahead.

In a statement Chris Baxter, managing director of the company behind the commercial development, Harbro Ltd, said: ‘It is with regret that we have taken the decision to delay the project which we had intended to commence early in 2020.

‘We will hopefully have a better understanding in 2020 of what Brexit means for agriculture on the west coast of Scotland.’

Until the Brexit fog clears and a decision can be made on the new Harbro country store, the livestock feed and rural supplies firm will continue to operate from its existing site at Kilmory Industrial Estate.

Mr Baxter continued: ‘I would like to thank Harbro’s excellent team and customer base in the Lochgilphead area for their patience and support.’

He went on to confirm that while the development has been delayed, essential electricity and water services will be connected – potentially allowing Lochgilphead Phoenix Project to continue with its plans to develop a community arts facility in the Clock Lodge.

An electricity supply is already connected in the Clock Lodge and it is hoped that the water supply will be installed early in 2020.

Phoenix Project secretary Malcolm Sinclair said: ‘We have never given up on the hope that the building can be brought back to life primarily as youth arts base.

‘We have a costed feasibility report which your readers can view on our website and our friends at the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre in Tarbert remain enthusiastic.

‘It will not be easy, but this latest information from Harbro is enough to allow us to at least reopen discussions with the potential funders.’

The Lochgilphead Phoenix Project was established in 2009 by local residents determined to improve the town.

The Grade B listed Clock Lodge dates from around 1850 and was formerly one of the gate lodges to Kilmory Castle.

The building had been vacant for more than 30 years before the Lochgilphead Phoenix Project decided to pursue its use as a community facility. The group entered into a lease arrangement with owner Harbro Ltd, and the derelict lodge was made wind and watertight by Harbro in 2017 to meet planning requirements.