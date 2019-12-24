Announcements – December 27, 2019

BIRTHS

MACCALLUM – Iain and Carol Zall, in Boston, USA, are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Alasdair Michael, on December 10, 2019. A second grandchild for Bill and Mary MacCallum, Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead.

engagements

RUTHERFORD – YOUNG

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, on December 17, 2019, of Beinn, younger son of Davie and Lesley, Aros Cottages, Lochgilphead, to Lorna, daughter of Campbell and Kathleen, Mount Pleasant, Lochgilphead.

Deaths

DOCHERTY – Peacefully at home, 4 Tangy Place, High Street, Campbeltown, on December 17, 2019, Peter McPhee Docherty, in his 83rd year, dearly beloved husband of late Barbara MacCallum and much loved dad of Karen, Peter and George.

HATTON – Peacefully at his home, with family by his side, on December 20, 2019, Jim Hatton, in his 78th year, of 2 Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, beloved husband of Bell, dearly loved dad of Allan and Ailsa, much respected father-in-law of Jinty and Alastair, and adored papa of Kian, Kara and Jessica. Much loved brother of Donald, Mackie, Janette and the late Geordie, and a good neighbour, dear friend and associate to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital.

MACCOLL – Peacefully at home, Mordair, Knockscalbert Way, Campbeltown, on December 20, 2019, Helen Mary Colville (Elma), in her 80th year, dearly beloved wife of late Iain MacColl, loving mum of Morna and Alasdair, mother-in-law of Mel, much loved granny of Fraser and Fergus and a loving sister, aunt and friend. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Cancer Research UK.

MCALLISTER –

Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 19, 2019, Mary Bridget Dooley, in her 80th year, 90 Smith Drive, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of late Roderick Stewart McAllister (Roddy) much loved mother of Susan, Dolores, Michelle, Roddy, Hughie and Peter and a loving granny and great granny.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – The family of the late Margaret Brown would like to thank friends, neighbours, family and all who sent cards, flowers and messages of condolence during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff at Campbeltown Hospital A&E Department, the air ambulance crew and the staff of Ward 9D at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for the care and kindness shown to Margaret during her short illness. Grateful thanks to Rev William Crossan for the personal and comforting service, to Cath Black for her beautiful music in the church, and Ian McKerral for playing at the graveside. Many thanks to the staff of the Seafield Hotel for the purvey, and Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional services. Finally, sincere thanks to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside and donated generously to the retiral collection, which raised £1,001 for MacMillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

in Memoriams

CHISHOLM – In memory of Johnny who passed away December 28, 2011. Loved and remembered always.

– Netta and family at home and abroad.

CURRIE – In memory of my husband, Dochie, died January 1, 2002.

Happy memories last forever.

Sadly missed along life’s way.

– Lily.

FERGUSON – Treasured memories of Charles John Ferguson, taken suddenly on December 27, 2015.

Memories are like bands of gold,

They never tarnish or grow old,

Memories are a gift to treasure,

And mine of you will last forever.

– Dadie.

FERGUSON – Charles John. Remembering our wonderful dad, father-in-law and papa, passed away December 27, 2015.

Loved and deeply missed every minute of every day.

– Andrew, Lorna, Cameron and Holly, Charles, Fiona, Ewan and Anna.

MACCALLUM – Cherished memories of Neil, who passed away January 1, 2018. In our hearts you will stay, loved and missed every day.

– Betty and family.

MCCALLUM – Treasured memories of James, a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grampa, died January 1, 2017.

Still loved and missed every day.

– Love always, Matty.

Always in our hearts.

– Agnes and family, and Jim, Marie and family.

MCLEAN – In loving memory of Betty, passed away December 30, 2011. A dearly loved mum and granny.

Remembered always.

Never forgotten.

– Aileen, Gemma, Jamie, Craig, Eilidh and Conor.

MCMILLAN – In memory of Bill, who died January 5, 2000. Loved and remembered every day.

– Mary and sons, Robert and Laurence.

Also remembering a loving brother, Dickie Brown, died January 19, 2017. Always in our thoughts.

SELFRIDGE – In loving memory of my husband, Fred, who died December 26, 2013.

Gone but never forgotten.

Think of you every day.

Always in my heart.

– Myra.