Announcements – December 20, 2019

Deaths

MACDONALD –

Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, after a short illness, on December 16, 2019, Geordie MacDonald (Duncan), in his 83rd year, of 45 Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, formerly of Ashfield, and Ellary Estate, beloved husband of the late Jean MacVean and much loved father of Malcolm. Dear brother of Jean, Mary, Lilly, Ena and Minnie, much respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family, and a good neighbour, dear friend and work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Monday, December 23, 2019, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations to British Heart Foundation and Mid Argyll Hospital.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GALBRAITH – The family of the late Archie (Baldy) Galbraith would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them in so many ways during their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to staff at Mid Argyll Community Hospital; to the Rev Hilda Smith for her very comforting service; and to Donald MacDonald, funeral directors, for their caring and professional service. Many thanks to the Stag Hotel for their excellent purvey. Finally, sincere thanks to all who paid their last respects, and who donated generously to the retiral collection, which raised £710 for British Heart Foundation.

WALLACE – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 17, 2019, Jessie Stark Wallace, in her 85th year, 3 Wallace Cottages, Southend, dearly beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Jessie Wallace, much loved sister of Helen and May, sister-in-law of Tommy and Billy and a loving aunt of Lynn and David. A graveside service will be held in Keil Cemetery, Southend, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11.00am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

in Memoriams

ADCOCK – Keira, August 11, 2000 to December 19, 2003.

Silent thoughts of our time together,

Hold memories which will last forever.

Missed today and every day!

– Love from Mum, Dad, Cassie and Annie xxxx.

Jah Bless.

ADCOCK – Keira, August 11, 2000 to December 19, 2003.

Loved and missed always.

– Love, Nana and Grandad xxx.

ANDREW – Treasured memories of Bill, a dear husband, dad, papa and grand papa, died December 24, 2015.

Forever in our hearts.

– Jessie, Lorraine, Susan and families.

BRODIE – Edward Brodie, died December 17, 2018.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Barbara, Christine, Martin and Kenneth.

BURNETT – In loving memory of our dear mum and granny, who passed away December 9, 2013.

In our thoughts always.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan, Jacqueline and Linda xxxx.

CAMPBELL – Treasured memories of Marion McKenzie, who died December 19, 2009, a much loved and missed wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Forever in our hearts.

– Her loving husband Archie, Moira, Fionnaigh, Christine and families.

GATNER – In loving memory of Andy, who died December 22, 2005.

Sadly missed, loved and remembered always.

– Love, Sarah, Rita and Andrew.

JOHNSTONE – In loving memory of Archie, who died on December 10, 2016.

Until we meet again.

– From his loving wife and soulmate, Agnes.

MACAULAY – In loving memory of a dear dad and grampy, Tommy, died December 18, 2012.

Loved, missed, always near,

Forever in our hearts.

– Love, Julie and Chloe xx.

MAUCHLINE – Treasured memories of Duncan, died December 19, 2018.

Loved and missed every day.

– Jane and family.

MCGLYNN – In loving memory of a dearly loved father and grandfather, Dugald (Tat) McGlynn, who passed away December 29, 2016.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Kenneth, Kerry and Ben.

SMITH – In loving memory of our dear mum, Betty.

Always in our hearts.

– From your girls and their families.

TAYLOR – In memory of Nicky, our friend and workmate, who passed away on December 26, 2014.

Sadly missed every day.

– John and Kieran.