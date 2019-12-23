Woodwind ensemble wows adjudicators

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Lochgilphead High School Wind Ensemble, led by music instructor Miriam MacKay, has recently returned from a hugely successful trip to Livingston to take part in the Scottish Concert Band Festival regional heats.

The group performed a programme of music from Queen to Elgar for the three adjudicators, battling for a place in the finals on the huge stage of Perth Concert Hall in March.

Qualifying for the finals, the adjudicators praised the group commending them of their ‘fantastic ensemble playing’ which was ‘evocative’ and performed with a ‘great sense of style’, while another adjudicator said: ‘The ensemble had achieved much already and had great potential for even bigger musical success to come.’

Spurred on by the praise from all three adjudicators, the group, with an average age of just 13, are now aiming to do even better for the finals in early spring.

Woodwind teacher Miriam MacKay said: ‘This is a huge opportunity for these talented young performers who have never played on such a big stage before.

‘They were the only representatives from Argyll and Bute and have worked so hard to get there. They are a credit to themselves and their parents. Working with such motivated pupils is the highlight of my week but it is not just about the music, we have such fun.

‘The camaraderie among the girls is superb; it was such a proud moment seeing them all do so well and competing amongst some of the best in the country.’