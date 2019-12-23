Winter safety advice from Argyll Talking Newspapers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Listeners of Argyll Talking Newspapers got a masterclass in staying safe this winter when watch commander Duncan Litster, of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, dropped in for a chat.

Duncan was invited to give some do’s and don’ts to listeners at the time of year when we all start to feel the chill and plug in additional heaters, lighting and those lovely electric blankets. Not to mention the tree lights and other electrical decorations which are such a part of the festive season.

Duncan’s advice was recorded on to usb sticks and will pop through the letter boxes of 130 listeners all over Argyll and Bute, as well as further afield.

Important things to remember include not overloading plug extensions. A space heater on its own will be the maximum the extension can safely support, so it is best to plug a space heater straight into a wall socket

Electric blankets should be stored rolled up, not folded which may cause damage, and do check for any worn, singed or discoloured areas. Switch the blanket on for a while to check it is working properly before putting it on your bed.

Electrical items which haven’t been used for a while should not be left alone and monitored until it is clear they are working properly.

‘For visually impaired listeners it would be advisable to have a neighbour or family member helping with these checks,’ said Duncan. ‘Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, however, provide a free home safety advice service to help people understand potential risks in their home.’

Home safety visits are free. To apply call 0800 0731 999, text FIRE to 80800 from a mobile phone or fill in the online form at www.firescotland.gov.uk

If you know anyone who has difficulty reading their local newspaper for any temporary or permanent reason Argyll Talking Newspapers encourages you to tell them about the group’s service. Weekly audio services are recorded and prepared by the group of volunteers and sent out free of charge.

Newspapers read are The Oban Times, Argyllshire Advertiser, Campbeltown Courier, Dunoon Observer, Isle of Bute News and the Ileach.

To register or for more information call 07710 242 915 or go to www.facebook.com/argylltalkingpapers.