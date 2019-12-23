What’s under Santa’s hat?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Argyllshire Advertiser’s popular ‘Guess the Biscuit’ competition has made a festive comeback – for one week only.

If a Christmas special is good enough for Gavin and Stacey, it’s good enough for us.

Thanks to the many people who had a go on the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page at guessing what was under Santa’s hat after we posted the competition on Friday December 20.

Thanks also to Lochgilphead High School wind ensemble for the festive accompaniment to our video.

The first sled off the rank was Mid Argyll man Iain McGlynn, who was the fastest to give the correct answer – mince pies.

Iain can collect his top prize of a festive Selection Box from the Argyllshire Advertiser offices on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all our readers and advertisers.