TV cameras follow Lochgilphead’s Father Ronald

Mid Argyll’s recently appointed priest is to feature in a new BBC ALBA documentary to be screened over the festive season.

The three-part programme, Sgoil nan Sagart, or Priest School, follows Ronald Campbell from Benbecula while he studies for the priesthood at the Pontifical Beda College in the historic city of Rome.

The programme covers his time in Rome before he eventually returns to the Western Isles to become a priest.

Father Ronald arrived at St Margaret’s Church in August 2019 to succeed Father David Connor in looking after congregations in Lochgilphead and Inveraray.

He worked in a number of different jobs before training as a priest. After leaving school he worked for five years in his father’s electrical business before training in community education in Glasgow at Jordanhill.

He became a family literacy worker with Stirling Council, moved to West Dunbartonshire working in youth literacy, and found himself increasingly taking his skills into schools. This led to a post-graduate course in primary education and six years teaching in St Clement’s and St Vincent’s primary schools in Dundee.

He found the work energised his faith and in time he undertook training to become an ordained priest.

Following Father Ronald’s ordination in Benbecula, Bishop Brian McGee appointed him to St Margaret’s, with the administrator of St Columba’s Cathedral in Oban, Monsignor James MacNeil, acting as parish administrator.

Sgoil nan Sagart/Priest School was aired on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and December 27 on BBC ALBA and is now available on the BBC iPlayer.

PICS:

Father Ronald Campbell. 51_a35FatherRonald-Campbell02

An audience with the Pope. Photo: BBC ALBA no_a52_FatherRonald_Pope01