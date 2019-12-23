Mirror, mirror on the wall…

It wouldn’t be the festive season without a pantomime. Oh no it wouldn’t.

Mid Argyll did not miss out as youth drama group Acting Up Argyll staged the annual Ardrishaig panto – this year a production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – to great acclaim.