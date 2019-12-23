Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 20, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Helping out

We can all usually spare an hour or two here and there, so we would urge drivers to speak to Catherine at Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers and help people who need it. They enjoy the company and a wee bit of craic, and the benefit works both ways.

This statement would be true no matter which party triumphed in last week’s general election – things are not going to get any better soon for ordinary folk any time soon. So helping others, stepping up to volunteer and working together seems like a sensible approach.

Out of politically-driven austerity might come some good if we begin to think of others a wee bit more, and work as a community to achieve results.

On the up

The prospects for Lochgilphead look a little brighter in 2020. We won’t see the projects finished in the next calendar year, but it will be great to see work starting on the front green and, hopefully, on the town centre.

Festive cheers

Finally – Happy Christmas to all our readers, whether you enjoy the paper in print or online, and we hope Santa is good to you.