Ardfenaig festive sing-song with Forget-Me-Not choir

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Forget-Me-Not Memory Choir brought smiles to Ardfenaig Care Home residents as they came together for a festive sing-song.

The choir, which was started by Louise Curtis and Val Parnaby and includes some of the Ardfenaig residents, was set up for those with dementia to sing together and spend time with friends.

Louise said: ‘It all started when I was watching the Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure programme and I thought ‘we could do this’. So I got in touch with Val and we got the ball rolling.

‘The last six months have been brilliant and it is really humbling to be a part of something so amazing. I leave every session with a smile on my face from seeing how happy they are singing.

‘It’s amazing to see couples become couples again and for there to be that connection once more as they sing and to witness those who normally have communication difficulties able to sing confidently and happily, without a problem,’ added Val.

‘It started as an hour-long session but this has been extended at the choir’s request. It is all very much led by them and their enjoyment.’

Louise said: ‘Thank you to everyone involved, including Catherine Paterson who accompanies on piano and has really helped us find our voices, and Hendrix Genetics Salmon UK which sponsors us by paying for the use of the Mid Argyll Youth Development Services hall and has bought a keyboard for us.’

Following the afternoon performance on Tuesday December 17, Ardfenaig manager Nan Anderson said: ‘Thank you to the Forget-Me-Not Choir for coming down. It was great to see our residents enjoying themselves and singing along. We hope to see you again soon.’

PICS:

Members of the Forget-Me-Not-Memory Choir performed at Ardfenaig Care Home. 06_a52ForgetmenotChoir01

Choir founders Val Parnaby and Louise Curtis with Hendrix Genetics Salmon UK general manager Jarl van den Berg and accompanist Catherine Paterson, front. 06_a52ForgetmenotChoir02