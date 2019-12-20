Primrose Path review

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A review of The Camans’ EP, Primrose Path, by MOJO organiser Dan ‘the man’ Sloan-Griffiths.

The Camans’ original debut EP Primrose Path gives us two tracks of an earthy rebellious, sometimes cynical, nature aligned with delightful violin and guitar playing.

Determined vocals follow through the hearty punch beat and slick slide guitar of In Control. ‘Take your stand’ is the message in this song. The chorus really lightens everything with smooth violin and the instrumental part is a joy in its rhythm.

Loaded Gun takes you immediately to an atmospheric old world, with a brilliant guitar intro attaining into an almost Spanish flamenco style piece, giving real depth and warmth.

The song is about the rights and wrongs and how the West was won with the bill of rights and a loaded gun. (How true!) The vocals here have an almost Chris-de-burgh character about them and I love the pick of pace signalled by the electric guitar, the overall acoustic guitar sound and haunting violin.

The Camans will soon be delighting us with more of their homemade tunes as in January they will be recording for three days in Edinburgh as a start to hopefully producing their first album in summer next year.

For a sample of The Camans’ vibe and to get your copy of the Primrose Path visit their Facebook page.