Keep that MOJO burning – The Camans

Now the dust has settled on the MOJO stage, the Argyllshire Advertiser takes a look at what the talented Argyll musicians are up to following their rockin’ performances.

The Camans, from Inveraray, are the well known and regular covers band made up of Craig McIntyre on guitar and powerful lead vocals, Rhona Robertson skilfully on violin and ukulele and the multi-talented Scott Mirrlees on guitar, kick-drum and vocals.

Serving up their lush playing skills to many a delighted audience, the trio have successfully merged their original material into performances at gigs with a great enthusiasm gaining a welcoming response from fans everywhere they play.

The Camans’ debut original set at MOJO this year certainly made its intended mark on stage.

Lead singer Craig said: ‘MOJO has certainly changed our musical direction.’

Dan Sloan-Griffiths, MOJO organisers, commented on the band’s MOJO performance: ‘Putting across their unique style of lively folk, rock and country thrown in, really got everybody’s attention.

‘A great live and memorable show of how to be at ease with your own music, playing well and having a good time.

‘All this too after literally just coming from playing another gig at Loch Lomond and travelling to Ardfern with not long to spare. Hats off to the buskers couldn’t be more apt.’

For a special interview with The Camans visit the Argyllshire Advertiser website.