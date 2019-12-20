Driver crisis prompts charity Christmas appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An acute shortage of drivers has forced an Argyll transport charity to appeal for urgent help as demand increases.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) is trying to attract younger drivers in particular to maintain its lifeline service.

The charity provides a voluntary car transport service in Tarbert and across Mid Argyll for elderly and disabled people unable to use buses.

Between November 11 and December 6, MATV volunteers drove 6,658 miles taking people to hospital and GP appointments, shopping trips, visiting relatives and other excursions.

But there are not enough volunteer drivers to meet demand.

‘Our drivers are dedicated and they enjoy it, but we have to remember many are themselves getting on a bit,’ said MATV chairwoman Fiorna Cairns-Smith.

‘Not everyone is keen to travel to Glasgow, particularly in the middle of winter. We need new blood.’

MATV co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy explained: ‘We do approx 37 long distance runs to Oban and Glasgow in a month, among a total of around 120 journeys.

‘Over a two week period recently we had to cancel or decline 17 runs due to not having drivers.

‘In the last few months we have had to close the diary on eight occasions due to lack of drivers. People with medical needs always come first, but sometimes we have to cancel these due to the high demand.

‘You worry that these people need to see a doctor, but we can do nothing if we haven’t got anyone available. It’s a lifeline for some people and we get attached to our clients. I hate not being able to help.’

Fiorna concluded: ‘I want to appeal to people’s community spirit in Tarbert and Mid Argyll in this festive season, particularly younger drivers.

‘It’s far from a one-way street. It doesn’t matter if it is just an hour a week you can spare, you will be helping others. And it can be great fun.’

If you drive and can spare a little time to help, contact Catherine Kennedy on 01546 603564 or the Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers Facebook page.