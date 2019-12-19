School ensemble busks at Co-op
Scottish Concert Band Festival finalists, Lochgilphead High School Wind Ensemble, will be entertaining Lochgilphead shoppers as they raise the funds for their trip to next year’s finals.
The ensemble will be busking at Lochgilphead Co-op today (Thursday December 19) and Friday December 20 lunchtimes, hoping to bring some festive cheer to busy shoppers while raising funds for their trip.
Performing a sample of their successful programme, along with traditional carols and some more lively Christmas tunes such as Jingle Bell Boogie, the group is sure to get shoppers dancing with their trollies.
