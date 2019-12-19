Santa visits the Red Cross shop

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The British Red Cross Shop in Lochgilphead hosted a special visitor who generously came bearing gifts.

The shop’s changing room was transformed into Santa’s grotto as he took a sleigh ride to the lochside town on Saturday December 14.

With his special helpers on hand serving delicious sweet treats, shoppers were treated to festive cheer as they browsed the rails of the charity shop.

Shop manager Meg Jamieson said: ‘We wanted to do something a bit different and to spread some Christmas cheer, so thank you to Santa for dropping by.

‘Also thanks to Argyll Cafe, Cafe 35, The Square Peg, Tesco, The Sweetie Jar, the Co-Op, Dinah Stewart, Helena Guiness and everyone else for the generous donations of baking.

‘I have been in the job for a year and the British Red Cross is a brilliant charity to work for. The volunteers we have here in Lochgilphead are fab but we really need more. I would ask anyone who is interested in volunteering to get in touch with me or pop into the shop.’

PICS:

Chloe, Abby, Rubie and Ava were excited to visit Santa. 06_a52RedCrossSanta01

Santa’s helpers: Nicole, shop manager Meg, Helena, Nina, Rebecca and angel Ava. 06_a52RedCrossSanta02