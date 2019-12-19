Meet the 2019 MOJO lineup – The Blue Moon Travellers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The burning questions for the 2019 MOJO lineup following their brilliant performances at this year’s festival.

Sheila McWhirter from The Blue Moon Travellers was tasked with answering on behalf of the duo.

1. Describe your music in three words.

Quality. Acoustic. Mellow.

2. What is it that drives you to keep making your own music?

Jim and I agree that it is simply a lovely gift to have the opportunity to make original music. I guess the desire to say or make something original and to be creative drives us as well.

3. If you could put one of your tracks in a time capsule for future generations to remember your music by what would the killer tune be?

The title track from album, Into the Blue.

4. Where and when was your last gig and how did it go?

Our last gig was a Clachan homesong concert. It was fab! Small scale but a quality audience in a unique setting.

5. How do you best wind down after a gig?

We used to party all night but we are flagging… A wee chat and a wee glass or two of something strong mair like it noo – we’re no deid yet!

6. If you could choose one person from music history, alive or dead, to have a drink with who would it be and why?

Gosh sooo many but I think I would mostly want to relate to them through their music. Dead – Gram Parsons. Alive – Joni Mitchell… maybe?

7. What has been the best moment of your music venture so far?

Surviving some major challenges and having a finished product which people seem to like.

8. What advice would you give to musicians trying to play their own music here in Argyll.

Take every opportunity to get out playing live – if the gigs don’t exist make them happen. Be grateful for every moment – it goes by too fast. Work with your ego – don’t be an asshole to folk, especially not sound engineers! Don’t believe the hype but be confident in your abilities.

9. What’s next?

So much to come, very exciting. Some great gigs coming and some new songs to shape up. Hoping to set up a Highlands and Islands tour post Easter and some more house concerts/quality intimate gigs – we love them. Edinburgh Festival Fringe project in mind. Two new EPs in the making. Lots and lots!