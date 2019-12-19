Excitement galore when Santa came to Lochgilphead
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Elves happily worked while Santa handed out gifts to excited children.
Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall was packed for Santa’s visit to the Mid Argyll Rotary Christmas Fayre on Saturday December 7.
Elves from 19th Argyll Scouts were on hand to assist the Rotary, preparing refreshments and serving delicious home baking to people seated on one side of the hall.
The other side was take up with Santa’s grotto, where eager children queued with frazzled adults for their turn to see the jolly man with the white beard and red suit.
Stalls around the hall boosted funds, and the total raised on the day came to almost £700, which Mid Argyll Rotary will distribute to local good causes.
The Scouts were busy, too, raising money for a trip to an outdoor centre to mark the group’s 50th anniversary.