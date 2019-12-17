Santa takes the express bus to Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Despite the wet weather crowds came out to get in the festive spirit as they waited in anticipation for the big Ardrishaig Christmas light switch-on.

Huddling under marquees and sheltering from the rain on Saturday December 7, they gathered to hear Mid Argyll Pipe Band and Ardrishaig Primary School choir perform before the twinkling lights lit up the sky.

Santa arrived in style for the occasion, opting for the drier option of his express bus instead of his sleigh.

The family party, held in Ardrishaig North Hall afterwards, had plenty of festive fun for everyone – from biscuit decorating, glittery face painting and delicious home baking to indulge in.

Posting on Facebook the organisers, Ardrishaig Community Trust, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who turned out tonight for the switch on of the Ardrishaig Christmas lights – despite the fairly awful weather.

‘Also many thanks to everyone who helped organise and run the event. And special thanks to Santa for taking time out from his busy December schedule to be with us and get on board the Santa Express bus.’

Those in attendance commented on what a ‘fantastic night’ it had been and ‘the lovely community spirit in Ardrishaig’, praising and thanking the organisers for their efforts.