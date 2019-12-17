Salmon company support school beach clean

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Staff from a nearby salmon company pulled on their yellow gloves to lend a helping hand to Achahoish Primary School pupils as they carried out their annual beach clean.

Hendrix Genetics Salmon UK has supported the project for a few years now, as it is very important to it, not only as a company but personally to the staff who live in this part of the world.

The beach clean was lead by GRAB Trust’s Kerry MacKay, the beaches and marine litter project worker for Mid Argyll and Kintyre.

The main aim of GRAB Trust’s beaches and marine litter project is to raise awareness and educate on the impacts of beach and marine litter, by engaging schools in carrying out regular clean ups and providing fun educational workshops to help understand the problem and mitigate the issues surrounding litter.

Together the group surveyed an area of 100 metres of the beach, sweeping up and down, picking up and recording the litter findings. Once they finished recording all the different types of litter for the survey, they spent another hour on a general beach clean, picking up any litter they came across.