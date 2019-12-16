Six for Star youngsters

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A fine end to 2019 saw Red Star 2004s travel to Cathcart and a superb display secured all three points, with a 6-1 win.

After a few slow starts to recent games the Star youngsters played with intensity right from the first whistle to the last.

Star raced into an early lead as McMurchy finished a fine move. A second followed when a nice cross field pass left Aitken clear and he coolly put the ball behind the keeper.

Cathcart tried to stage a fight back and pulled a goal back as Star stuttered for a few minutes but McMurchy restored Star’s two goal lead when he finished from a tight angle. Halftime 3-1 for Star.

The second half was again dominated by the Lochgilphead boys. The fourth goal was an excellent solo effort from Caskie and effectively killed the game as a contest.

Aitken added goal number five when his fierce strike from wide zipped into the net. The sixth and final goal came in the final minutes when the Cathcart keeper parried a long range effort which was pounced on by West who placed the rebound beyond the unlucky goalie.

A great result against second placed Cathcart which hopefully sets Star up nicely for the rest of the season.