Festive spirit saves rare Pinchy, the orange lobster

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Mid Argyll fisherman has bagged a rare specimen – but it won’t see the cooking pot for a while yet after he let it go in the spirit of the season.

Ardrishaig man Gavin Allan was lifting creels at the mouth of West Loch Tarbert when he pulled up an extremely rare orange lobster.

The colour looks strangely familiar, but only because naturally blue-black lobsters turn orange when cooked.

Gavin, who is skippering the creel boat for the winter, said: ‘It is a beautiful orange colour (no it’s not cooked) and very unusual. We called him Pinchy and in true Christmas spirit released him back to the wild.’

The orange colour is caused by a lack of particular proteins in the lobster’s shell, and experts reckon the chances of finding a live orange lobster are in the region of one in ten million

But it has happened before off the west coast of Scotland.

In 2013 a fisherman landed a similar orange specimen off the Isle of Coll, donating it to Deep Sea World in Fife. Another orange lobster was caught off Rathlin Island two years ago, with this one being given to an aquarium in County Down, Northern Ireland.