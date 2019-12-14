Tarbert Christmas tree – a bright future?
It was too good an opportunity to miss for our regular artistic correspondent.
Tarbert’s Ann Thomas picked up on the recent Christmas tree (or should that be Christmas three) saga in the village, and juxtaposed it with another matter on the minds of many Tarbert residents – pylons.
In Ann’s vision, maybe we won’t need to worry about Christmas trees in Tarbert in future. There will be plenty of tall towers to carry the decorations instead.
Every cloud, and all that…
Disclaimer: The Argyllshire Advertiser neither recommends nor condones the hanging of baubles on 200-foot-high 275 kilvolt power transmission lines.