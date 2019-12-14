A grand result for transport volunteers’ festive raffle

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Fantastic prizes were on offer at the Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) grand Christmas raffle, drawn at the MS Centre in Lochgilphead.

The MATV charity put together the raffle to raise money to support its lifeline service, helping to get elderly people to social events, hospital appointments, to go shopping and the like. Many people rely on its cheery volunteer drivers, with daily routes organised by co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy.

The grand raffle was well supported by the Mid Argyll community and prizes on offer included vouchers from local shops along with bottles of bubbly, quality chocolates, malt whisky and silver jewellery. The star of the show was undoubtedly a brilliant hamper filled with goodies was a definite centrepiece and was won by Raymond Flanagan.

Catherine Kennedy acknowledged the support of all who donated prizes, bought tickets and helped with the raffle, and thanked MS Centre manager Karen McCurry and everyone at the centre for hosting the draw.

The occasion of the draw on Friday December 6 was filled with laughter and mince pies, and the grand raffle raised an £1,100.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers charity is looking for volunteer drivers. If you can help or to find out more, contact Catherine Kennedy on 01546 603564.