Scouts sleep out for homeless during festive season

The traditional festive vision might involve family, presents, good food and convivial company beside a Christmas tree – but this is far from the reality for scores of homeless young people in Argyll and Bute.

In the run up to Christmas a dozen Scouts along with 10 explorers and leaders braved the cold and damp in Knapdale to highlight the homelessness issue as part of Social Bite’s Wee Sleep Out.

The national project is Social Bite’s outreach programme for under 18s. The Edinburgh-based homelessness charity encourages young people to raise awareness and consider the causes and impacts of homelessness.

The 19th Argyll Scouts chose to sleep out in an open-sided barn at the Heart of Argyll base at Barrandaimh on Friday December 6.

David Smart, Scout Leader, said: ‘We decided to brave the elements to try and gain some understanding as to what it is like to sleep rough. Prior to bedding down for the night, the group took some time to discuss homelessness in Argyll.

‘While there are a very few people who are living rough or on the streets there are more than 120 people in the region aged 16 to 24 who are considered homeless – these are people who are couch surfing or living in unsuitable accommodation.

‘The causes of homelessness are varied and complex – domestic break ups, addictions, mental health issues, care leavers with nowhere to go and family rejection all feature.’

The Scouts raised more than awareness – more than £700 will be handed to Social Bite thanks to their night under the stars.

Group chairman John McCartan, who took part in the Sleep Out, said: ‘This has been a challenging and thought-provoking exercise and one which everyone involved with it found valuable.

‘We are all aware that while the Sleep Out gave us some insight into the challenges that some young people face, our experience is incomparable to the reality of living on the streets.

‘All of us were going home to warm homes and dry beds – we did not have to face another night in a damp sleeping bag or face the dangers associated with living on the streets.’

If you have concerns over being or becoming homeless, contact Argyll and Bute Council’s homelessness service on (Mid Argyll and Kintyre) 01586 559054 or 0345 056 5457 out of hours. Alternatively, text the council on 07860 023 933.