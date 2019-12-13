Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 13, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kindness at Christmas

Never mind the general election, with its deep divisions and rancour, let alone the circumstances which brought it about. Plenty time for election coverage next week.

In contrast, festive spirit abounds across our corner of Argyll.

People are working to help one another and demonstrate that simple human kindness still exists in dark times.

In this edition alone you can read about Scouts helping the homeless; a Salvation Army appeal to help people with next to nothing and a beach clean to help the environment.

The Tarbert tree saga was resolved through the effort and community spirit of contractors and volunteers, while the council came through in the end.

And then, of course, there’s Pinchy. The rare lobster was spared a warm bath by generous fishermen who threw him back, and all because it’s nearly Christmas.

Festive nostalgia

We thought you might enjoy a wee bit of sporting nostalgia this festive season. Have a look at the two photographs on page 35 and see who you recognise. We hope you like them.

And send us your old photos – we love to receive them.