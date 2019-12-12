The gift of giving in Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The heap of gifts is growing at the Lochgilphead Bank of Scotland as the Salvation Army carries out its first Christmas Present Appeal in Mid Argyll.

The charity wants to bring sackfuls of presents to vulnerable and lonely adults and children.

Organisers work with social services and care companies, but if you know of anyone who might benefit from a present, there is still time to get in touch directly with local organiser Jeanette Sheldrick by emailing jeanette.sheldrick@salvationarmy.org.uk by Friday December 20.

The appeal welcomes new and unwrapped gifts such as toys; toiletries for teenage girls and boys; hats, gloves, socks, and scarves; make-up sets; books; colouring sets and education materials including pencils, pens and paper; puzzle books; biscuits and sweets and games.

Just hand them in to the Bank of Scotland on Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead, by Friday December 20.