BOBcast Episode 5 – The Nineteenth Hole

Episode 5 of the Oban Times BOBcast with George Graham, Keith McIntyre and Stephen Day

Welcome to Episode 5

Season 1 Finale – Join presenters Stephen Day, George Graham and Keith McIntyre for more golfing chat about Bob and other golfing fun – with additional material from David McPhee, Bruce McNab, Neil Armour, and Charles Spreadburry.

This week they discuss more golfing terminology, look at some stats and even answer a listener’s question.