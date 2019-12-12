Argyll and Bute goes to the Westminster polls
Polling stations were busy from the time they opened at 7am for the first December general election since 1923.
Polling stations will close at 10pm across the UK, after which Argyll and Bute ballot boxes will be transported by road, sea and air to the constituency count at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.
As one of the largest and most geographically dispersed constituencies in the country – including 23 inhabited islands – the time between the first voting papers arriving and the last will be considerable.
When all the ballot boxes have arrived and counting is complete, the results will be verified before being formally announced, with the result expected around 5am on Friday December 13.