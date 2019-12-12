Announcements – December 13, 2019

Deaths

BROWN – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on December 6, 2019, Margaret Elizabeth Campbell MacBrayne, in her 81st year, 11 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mum of John and Neil, proud and loving granny of Julie, Mairi and Darren and adored great granny of Eva, Jack, Cara and Joe.

MACKAY – Peacefully, after a short illness, at Lorn and Island Hospital, Oban, on December 8, 2019, Malcolm Duncan MacKay, in his 79th year, of 13 Chalmers Court, Inveraray, and previously of Electric Cottage, Inveraray, beloved husband of the late Liz, much loved father of Iain, Catherine and the late Calum, much respected father-in-law of Tracy and Stuart, dear brother of Jake and the late Duncan, and a dearly loved uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and great friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Inveraray Parish Church, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter to Glen Shira Cemetery, Inveraray. Family flowers only please. Donations to Macmillan Nurses, Mid Argyll. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

EDWARDS – Phil, Craig, Yvonne and Grace would like to thank the many friends and relatives who have shown such kindness to us, who have written to us, messaged us, called at the house, offered us help, supported us, fed us and listened to us after the sudden, devastating loss of Rory. It means so much to us, more than you will ever know. We would like to thank the police and ambulance personnel who attended that day for their compassion to us and their professionalism. Also thanking Adam, Rhiannon and Cheryl who are bound to us forever. We would like to thank the Rev William Crossan for his most personal and heartfelt sermon. Thanking also all who attended to pay their respects at the church and at the graveside, it was very humbling and comforting to see the amount of people who came. We hope he knew how loved he was. Also thanking Ross Conner for playing such a beautiful and moving lament at the cemetery. We would like to thank the Ardshiel Hotel for the excellent purvey and also for everything they did on the day, it was truly appreciated. Lastly, we would like to thank Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their very professional services, hard though it must have been for them and for going above and beyond to help us. The retiral collection raised £2,305.69 for Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

MCKERRAL – The family would like to thank friends, neighbours, family, and all who sent cards, flowers, phone calls and messages of condolence after the sad loss of our brother, David. Special thanks to doctors, nurses and staff at Campbeltown Hospital, Macmillan Nurses, and also doctors and staff at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for their care given to David. Also to the Rev William Crossan for a lovely service, to the Argyll Hotel for the purvey, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional services, and to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside. The collection for Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality raised £113.01.

in Memoriams

BROWN – In loving memory of James, a dearly loved brother, who died December

13, 2009.

Always in our thoughts.

– Families, home and away.

BROWN – Jamie, died December 13, 2009.

Every day in some small way,

We miss you more than words can say,

In our hearts you will stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Agnes.

Granda, we talk of you,

We still remember, love and miss you.

– George, Alasdair, Kyle and Jaimee.

COFFIELD – Ian, who passed away December 13, 2014.

Seems like yesterday.

Sorely missed.

– Vivian and your wee family xxx.

COFFIELD – Ian, December 13, 2014.

Missed every day.

– Martin and family.

FLETCHER – In loving memory of Archie, our dear dad and grandpa, who died December 13, 2003, and Margaret Robertson, beloved mother, who died November 5, 1977.

Gone for many years and sadly missed, but not forgotten.

– Inserted by son Gill, Teresa, Jennifer, Hugh, Emma and Callum.

JACKSON – In loving memory of Alex, a deeply loved husband, adored dad and cherished papa, who slipped away December 12, 2013.

Although we’re apart,

You’re part of us still.

– In our hearts always, Marleen, Iain, Mhairi, Sandi and families.

MACIVER – Billy.

Twelve years now, Daddy, since you went away,

And I miss you more every single day.

Time doesn’t heal or make things right,

I still pray you will visit me in my dreams at night.

I can hear your voice and see you so clearly,

My Daddy, I love you so very dearly.

– All my love, your ‘Trina.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of my wife, Mary, December 12, 2017.

She was taken without any warning,

Her going left hearts filled with pain,

But though she is gone from amongst us,

In our hearts she will always remain.

– James xx.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of our mum and gran, Mary.

When nights are cold and stars are few,

We close our eyes and think of you.

A silent hope, a silent tear,

A silent wish that you were here.

Miss you Mum/Gran.

Always in our thoughts.

– Andrew, Siobhan and Calum xx.

MCMILLAN – Mary.

Flowers grow in heaven, you were taken there too soon,

We’re giving you the biggest bunch, we hope you see them bloom.

Another year without you but you’re always in our thoughts,

We talk about you often, it brings us back to sorts.

Love and miss you always, Mum, forever in our hearts.

– From Jamie, Kristy and James George xxx.

WILKIN – Treasured memories of John Alan Wilkin, who left us bereft on December 20,

2010. A dearly loved husband, dad, granda and papa tin.

Always in our thoughts,

Forever in our hearts.

– Nancy and family.