No need for stress – shop local in festive Lochgilphead
Now there is need to rush out on your lunch break, or even break your neck heading into town before the Big Day – Lochgilphead retailers are opening late, so you can relax while getting your Christmas shopping finished.
A ‘shop local’ initiative is being promoted around town, encouraging shoppers to support local businesses by purchasing their Christmas gifts and festive feasts locally.
On Thursday December 12 many of Lochgilphead’s shops will be open late, including The Square Peg; Marmalade Deli; Danny’s Ironmongers; Fyne Tackle; Argyll Book Centre; Breagha; R & S Stovecraft; Love Dove Studio; The Sweetie Jar; West Coast Home; Fyne Living; Bluestone; Argyll Pharmacy; Mary’s Meals; Argyll Gift Company; The Archway; D & D Wool and Crafts and The Mail Box, including the post office, will also be offering the usual postal services if you have any gifts still to send off.
Rumour has it that some shops will also be offering festive nibbles and drinks, plus promotional offers and discounts.