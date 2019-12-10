Stormy Argyll weather to subside for polling day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A spell of wet and windy weather is set to clear Argyll and Bute as the general election looms.

But there was some impact while Storm Atiyah passed by over the weekend and the next named storm, Brendan, arrived.

Ferry operator CalMac reported disruption to services up and down the west coast on Tuesday December 10.

The Tarbert-Portavadie and Tayinloan-Gigha services remained suspended on Tuesday morning due to south westerly winds gusting to 50mph (December 10), with a review expected at 2.30pm and 1pm respectively.

The Kennacraig-Islay service was also suspended, with the CalMac website indicating: ‘A review will be made later today regarding a 3.30pm sailing from Port Askaig.’

Western Ferries services from Cowal to Inverclyde were running, with restrictions on high sided vehicles.

Localised flooding was reported on roads throughout the region, but Argyll and Bute has escaped the 70mph winds experienced by other parts of the British Isles.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind will remain in force until Wednesday – but by the time the polls open on Thursday December 12 the weather is expected to be benign, with 12mph breeze and 50 per cent chance of rain in many Argyll locations.

Check the ferry operators’ website for the latest ferry service status updates.