Ardfern First Responders recognised after saving man’s life

The Ardfern First Responder group was nominated for the 2019 national Scottish Ambulance Service awards after their rapid action saved a Barbreck man’s life.

There were seven other groups on the shortlist and the Ardfern group

were finalists in the volunteer category.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said of the Ardfern group: ‘The team gives the community a sense of safety and support when an emergency happens in this remote area.

‘The volunteers of this group display exceptional leadership skills and clinical skills and always ensure a great handover to SAS staff when they arrive. They work well under pressure and are a significant link in the chain of survival for cardiac arrest in rural Scotland.’

The Ardfern First Responder scheme started in 2012 and is a rural responder scheme.

Although Ardfern has a permanent local population of only about 400 inhabitants – larger during the summer and holidays – the group has had over 30 volunteers come through the scheme, all of them out of a sense of responsibility towards providing a service to their local community.

Ardfern now has seven current and many ex-first responders out there in the community who know how to perform CPR, and are not frightened to do so.

This was the case in August 2019 when one of their responders Paul Mills was close by when a neighbouring farmer collapsed at Barbreck. His quick assessment of the casualty meant that a 999 call was made and CPR started instantly.

The responder on duty, Stephen Ryan, arrived with the bag, the defibrillator was used and after 20 minutes and several shocks there was a successful outcome.

The group has had 62 calls since starting, and there are lots of practical things first responders do to make a difference:

Filling that vital gap between the 999 call and the arrival of the

ambulance.

Location of casualty. In a remote area it can be very difficult for the

ambulance crews to find the casualty quickly. A first responder

vehicle with hazard warning lights on helps.

Patient reassurance. This can be really valuable particularly with

the responders often knowing the patients, especially with older

casualties who are often very frightened.

Helping the ambulance crew to get the casualty to the ambulance,

often a problem in rural locations.

First Responders always need more volunteers, so if anyone is interested in becoming a First Responder please contact Sally Macleod in Ardfern.

The group would like to thank their local paramedics and ambulance

crews for nominating them, particularly Dave Payne who has been

consistently proactive in supporting the group. They would also like to

thank Ardfern Yacht Centre for enabling their staff to be on call during

the working day.