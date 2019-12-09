A garden of festive delight
Not your common or garden evening of entertainment, a special festive concert will be held next week near Minard.
Friends of Crarae will present their annual carol concert at Crarae Garden on Thursday December 12.
The evening will feature Cumlodden choir and guests and the audience is welcome to sing along.
Festive refreshments and a raffle will be available at the concert, which opens at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.
Tickets will cost £6 on the door, and the National Trust for Scotland shop will be open for those last-minute gifts.